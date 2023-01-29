USC football: Nation’s top QB raves about USC visit, Lincoln Riley

Dylan Raiola, the nation's No. 1 2024 recruit, was back at USC over the weekend and he raved about his visit in an interview with On3.com.

“I love the USC program and I love the Trojans," Raiola said. "I actually had trouble sleeping last night because I was so excited from the visit."

Read the full Raiola interview here.

The star QB also spoke about his relationship with USC head coach Lincoln Riley saying: "I feel like our relationship, just in those five hours, shot through the roof and we clicked even more."

In addition to USC, Raiola's other top schools include Georgia, Nebraska and Oregon. He de-committed from Ohio State in December.

As a junior at Chandler High School in Arizona, Raiola completed 64% of his passes for 2,435 yards and 22 touchdowns last season. He led Chandler to the Arizona (AIA) Open Division semifinals where the Wolves were blanked by Basha 13-0.

Raiola will reportedly transfer to Pinnacle High School (Phoenix) for his senior season.

During last week's College Football Recruiting Show, 247Sports.com analyst Blair Angulo broke down Raiola's top schools, which included a clip of Raiola talking about USC.

"Knowing Lincoln Riley, his track record speaks for itself," he said. "Obviously all of the Heisman guys, he's won three of them. It's crazy. The offense he runs, he develops people and just how he gets playmakers the ball, from a quarterback and play calling standpoint, it's definitely cool to see."

