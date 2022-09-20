USC football opens as 6.5-point favorites against Oregon State (betting odds)

The new-look USC Trojans will face their toughest test of the 2022 college football season this Saturday on the road at Oregon State.

At least according to the oddsmakers.

USC was favored by double digits against Rice and Fresno State, and by 8.5 points in their Pac-12 opener against Stanford. This week the Trojans are favored by 6.5 points, with an over/under of 69. That means the oddsmakers are expecting a score in the range of 38-32.

The Trojans have scored 66, 41 and 45 points, and it's hard to see Oregon State holding them under 40. The Beavers gave up 32 points to Fresno State and 28 to Montana State.

What do you think the final score will be?

Here's a look at the betting odds for USC vs. Oregon State:

No. 7 USC at Oregon State

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday (Pac-12 Network)

Where: Reser Stadium in Corvallis

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Records: USC (3-0, 1-0), Oregon State (3-0, 0-0)

Series history: USC leads 63-12-4

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: USC -6.5; Over/under 69