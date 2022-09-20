Skip to main content

USC football opens as 6.5-point favorites against Oregon State (betting odds)

The oddsmakers are predicting a score in the range of 38-32

The new-look USC Trojans will face their toughest test of the 2022 college football season this Saturday on the road at Oregon State. 

At least according to the oddsmakers. 

USC was favored by double digits against Rice and Fresno State, and by 8.5 points in their Pac-12 opener against Stanford. This week the Trojans are favored by 6.5 points, with an over/under of 69. That means the oddsmakers are expecting a score in the range of 38-32.

The Trojans have scored 66, 41 and 45 points, and it's hard to see Oregon State holding them under 40. The Beavers gave up 32 points to Fresno State and 28 to Montana State. 

What do you think the final score will be?

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Here's a look at the betting odds for USC vs. Oregon State:

No. 7 USC at Oregon State

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday (Pac-12 Network)

Where: Reser Stadium in Corvallis

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Records: USC (3-0, 1-0), Oregon State (3-0, 0-0)

Series history: USC leads 63-12-4

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: USC -6.5; Over/under 69

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 20223
Football

USC Trojans lead all of college football in turnover margin

By All Trojans Staff
Lincoln Riley USC Trojans football
Football

What Lincoln Riley said after USC's win over Fresno State

By All Trojans Staff
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 202214
Football

3 takeaways from USC's win over Fresno State: Trojans' defense has to limit big plays

By Wyatt Allsup
lincoln riley usc football
Football

AP Top 25: USC Trojans hold steady at No. 7 in updated college football rankings

By All Trojans Staff
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 20228
Football

Coaches Poll: USC moves up, Pac-12 has 4 teams in latest college football rankings

By All Trojans Staff
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 20222
Football

Look: Best photos from USC Trojans' win over Fresno State

By All Trojans Staff
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 20223
Football

Instant analysis: Caleb Williams shines in USC's 45-17 victory over Fresno State

By All Trojans Staff
lincoln riley usc football
Football

USC 45, Fresno State 17: Live score recap, highlights, game stats

By All Trojans Staff