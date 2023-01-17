USC football: Pac-12 schedules to be released Wednesday, here's what to expect

The Pac-12 will release football schedules for all 12 teams on the Pac-12 Network Wednesday at 10am PT

USC football fans will find out the Trojans full 2023 schedule on Wednesday. The Pac-12 will release football schedules for all 12 teams on the Pac-12 Network Wednesday at 10am PT.

Sports Columnist John Canzano published a piece with what he expects Wednesday's announcement to look like.

Per Canzano's reporting, USC will:

- Have a bye the week before the Pac-12 title game

- Play at Colorado under new head coach Deion Sanders on Sept. 30

- Host Arizona on either a Friday or Saturday in Week 6

- Host Washington on Nov. 4

- Play at Oregon on Nov. 11

WHAT WE ALREADY KNOW

The Trojans will open the season at home on Aug. 26 against San Jose State. The following week, USC will host Nevada.

On Oct. 14, USC will play at Notre Dame.

2022 BREAKDOWN

Last season, USC went 8-1 in the Pac-12. The Trojans lone Pac-12 loss came against Utah 43-42 on the road. In 2023 USC will host Utah. The Trojans did not play Washington or Oregon last year.