Skip to main content

USC football: Pac-12 schedules to be released Wednesday, here's what to expect

The Pac-12 will release football schedules for all 12 teams on the Pac-12 Network Wednesday at 10am PT

USC football fans will find out the Trojans full 2023 schedule on Wednesday. The Pac-12 will release football schedules for all 12 teams on the Pac-12 Network Wednesday at 10am PT.

Sports Columnist John Canzano published a piece with what he expects Wednesday's announcement to look like

Per Canzano's reporting, USC will:

- Have a bye the week before the Pac-12 title game

- Play at Colorado under new head coach Deion Sanders on Sept. 30

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

- Host Arizona on either a Friday or Saturday in Week 6

- Host Washington on Nov. 4

- Play at Oregon on Nov. 11

WHAT WE ALREADY KNOW

The Trojans will open the season at home on Aug. 26 against San Jose State. The following week, USC will host Nevada.

On Oct. 14, USC will play at Notre Dame.

2022 BREAKDOWN

Last season, USC went 8-1 in the Pac-12. The Trojans lone Pac-12 loss came against Utah 43-42 on the road. In 2023 USC will host Utah. The Trojans did not play Washington or Oregon last year. 

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

zachariah branch bishop gorman
Football

Zachariah Branch, 5-star wide receiver and USC signee, wins 'fastest man' at Polynesian Bowl practice

By Connor Morrissette
USATSI_19733614
Basketball

Men's college basketball rankings: UCLA, Arizona only Pac-12 teams in AP Top 25 once again (1/16/23)

By Connor Morrissette
USATSI_19053024
Football

USC football: Offensive lineman Justin Dedich announces return to Trojans

By Connor Morrissette
jordan addison usc football
Football

USC football: Wide receiver Jordan Addison officially enters NFL Draft

By Connor Morrissette
nikola vucevic chicago bulls
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Nikola Vucevic a double-double machine for Chicago Bulls: Tracking USC players in the NBA

By Mitchell Forde
Kobe Johnson - USC
Basketball

USC men's basketball 'getting better as a team,' beats Utah 71-56

By Connor Morrissette
USATSI_19733591
Basketball

Utah vs. USC men's basketball preview: Key stats, how to watch

By Connor Morrissette
Rodrick Pleasant
Football

Report: Rodrick Pleasant, nation's top uncommitted cornerback and track superstar, to visit USC this weekend

By Connor Morrissette