Is Kedon Slovis 2022 NFL Draft Worthy?

Kedon Slovis enters his third year with the USC Trojans and is already making 2022 NFL Draft noise.

College Football News listed Slovis as the fourth-ranked 2022 NFL Draft quarterback prospect, following Trojan-transfer JT Daniels.

The full list ranks:

1 Sam Howell, North Carolina 6-1, 225

2 Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma 6-1, 210

3 JT Daniels, Georgia 6-3, 210

4 Kedon Slovis, USC 6-3, 215

5 Tyler Shough, Texas Tech 6-5, 220

6 Carson Strong, Nevada 6-4, 215

7 Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati 6-4, 215

8 Matt Corral, Ole Miss 6-1, 205

9 Phil Jurkovec, Boston College 6-5, 226

10 Brock Purdy, Iowa State 6-1, 212

In 2020, Slovis started all six games. The 6’3”, 215-pounder threw for 1,921 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He went 177-for-264 to finish the season with a 67% completion rate. USC went 5-1, losing to Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship.

Slovis had a breakout year as a true freshman, where he took over in the first game of the 2019 season after starting quarterback sophomore JT Daniels tore his ACL.

Slovis went on to lead the Trojans to a 31-23 victory over Fresno State. The Arizona native threw for 3,502 yards and 30 touchdowns [2019]. He sported a 71.9 completion percentage as USC went 8-5 that year.

At one point, Slovis was the front runner for the 2022 Heisman Trophy award, however that conversation has died down. But Slovis can still find himself as a Heisman candidate if he produces freshman year-like numbers once again.

USC's 2021 season kicks off on Sept. 4 against San Jose State.

-----

You may also like:

[Report Reveals Which CFB Teams Continuously Dominates the NFL Draft]

[USC Offensive Line Coach Reveals Toughest Player on the Team]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

Promo Photo Provided by USC Athletics