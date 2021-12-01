USC Football Players Discuss Lincoln Riley Hire

On Sunday afternoon, USC shocked college football fans across the country hiring Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley as the their next head football coach. Riley, will inherit a program that is [4-7] this season, with plenty of room for improvement.

“I can promise you that you are going to get the best out of myself, the best out of my staff and our players,” Riley said during his introductory press conference. “We are going to put something on that field you are proud of.”

Riley has proven success in the college landscape and created a winning atmosphere at Oklahoma. One that he is confident will translate at USC. Many Trojan players were surprised by the news, but excited for what the future holds, here were their reactions:

USC Quarterback, Jaxson Dart

“A lot of us were pretty surprised. Didn’t really hear his name much in the conversation about it,” Dart said. “A lot of us are excited. We know his history and what he’s done to all the programs he’s been [at].”

USC Wide Receiver, Gary Bryant Jr.

“The guys know what’s at stake. They know that there’s a change in the future. It’s a great mindset to have knowing that we can prepare for the future.”

USC Defensive End, Nick Figueroa

“Just super excited for what the future holds and what we can do as a charter,” Figueroa said. “There is a lot of optimism for the future, [and] a lot of us have been in this sort of gray area of what the future may hold. So I think it’s nice to have some clarity.”

The USC Trojans take on the Cal Bears on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 8:00 p.m. PT at the California Memorial Stadium. Donte Williams will continue his duties as interim head coach through Saturday.

