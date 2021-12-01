Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    USC Football Players Discuss Lincoln Riley Hire

    USC Quarterback Jaxson Dart: "[We] were pretty surprised"
    Author:

    On Sunday afternoon, USC shocked college football fans across the country hiring Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley as the their next head football coach. Riley, will inherit a program that is [4-7] this season, with plenty of room for improvement.

    “I can promise you that you are going to get the best out of myself, the best out of my staff and our players,” Riley said during his introductory press conference. “We are going to put something on that field you are proud of.”

    Riley has proven success in the college landscape and created a winning atmosphere at Oklahoma. One that he is confident will translate at USC. Many Trojan players were surprised by the news, but excited for what the future holds, here were their reactions:

    USC Quarterback, Jaxson Dart

    “A lot of us were pretty surprised. Didn’t really hear his name much in the conversation about it,” Dart said. “A lot of us are excited. We know his history and what he’s done to all the programs he’s been [at].”

    USC Wide Receiver, Gary Bryant Jr.

    Recommended Articles

    “The guys know what’s at stake. They know that there’s a change in the future. It’s a great mindset to have knowing that we can prepare for the future.”

    USC Defensive End, Nick Figueroa 

    “Just super excited for what the future holds and what we can do as a charter,” Figueroa said. “There is a lot of optimism for the future, [and] a lot of us have been in this sort of gray area of what the future may hold. So I think it’s nice to have some clarity.”

    USA TODAY

    USA TODAY

    The USC Trojans take on the Cal Bears on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 8:00 p.m. PT at the California Memorial Stadium. Donte Williams will continue his duties as interim head coach through Saturday. 

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    Screen Shot 2021-12-01 at 1.49.16 PM
    Football

    USC Football Players Discuss Lincoln Riley Hire

    54 minutes ago
    USATSI_17016686
    Football

    USC WR Drake London Receives Huge Honor

    3 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-08-08 at 10.47.45 AM
    Recruiting

    Ex-USC Commit Domani Jackson Reveals Final Two Schools

    15 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-11-30 at 7.47.38 PM
    Football

    Donte Williams Breaks Silence On Lincoln Riley Hire

    17 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-11-30 at 3.53.48 PM
    Recruiting

    Lincoln Riley Lands Five Star Recruit, QB Malachi Nelson

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17164979
    Football

    Cowboys' Ceedee Lamb Unleashes Opinion on Lincoln Riley Leaving OU

    Nov 30, 2021
    USATSI_17042501
    Football

    Insider 'Hearing' Spencer Rattler Considering Pac-12 School

    Nov 30, 2021
    USATSI_17257322
    Football

    Lincoln Riley On USC Rebuild: 'It Can Happen Quickly'

    Nov 30, 2021