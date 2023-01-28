Skip to main content

USC football players sign NIL deals with South Bay Athletic Club, work with children in Wilmington

Several Trojans spent time at the Boys And Girls Club Of Wilmington on Friday playing sports with kids

WILMINGTON, Calif. — Nine USC football players have signed NIL deals with the nonprofit South Bay Athletic Club. Through the agreements, the players are compensated for working with kids at the Boys And Girls Club Of Wilmington. 

Jonah Monheim, Tahj Washington, Justin Dedich, Michael Jackson III, Kyron Hudson and Marshawn Lloyd all spent time at the Boys And Girls Club on Friday evening. The group threw footballs, organized hurdle races and played basketball with the kids. 

"It was fun to give back to the community especially with all of my teammates," Dedich said. "To see all of these different guys come out of their shells a little bit and hang out with the kids was great. You can see the smiles on all of the kids' faces and it just makes their days. You never know what kids are going through so just being that light for them is awesome."

The South Bay Athletic Club's mission statement is to “build interest and opportunity in athletics for all ages. We believe in a full circle approach where today's Elite interact directly with up-and-comers to inspire and engage the next generation of athletes,” according to its website.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The organization was founded by two USC track & field alums, John Colich and Conor McCullough.

In addition to the six players who participated on Friday, Denis Lynch, Domani Jackson and Raleek Brown have also signed deals with The South Bay Athletic Club. Those three spent time at the Boys And Girls Club on Tuesday. Several track & field athletes have also signed NIL deals with the nonprofit.  

"This is going to become the new norm and it's awesome because not only do athletes get to help themselves, they get to help the community," Dedich said. "I'm excited to see where this progresses in the future."

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

USATSI_19733584
Basketball

Column: Andy Enfield deserves to feel 'proud' following USC's 77-64 upset win over No. 8 UCLA

By Connor Morrissette
USATSI_19866130
Basketball

USC upsets UCLA: Boogie Ellis' 31 points lift Trojans to 77-64 rivalry win over No. 8 Bruins

By Connor Morrissette
Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 9.04.38 PM
Basketball

Watch: Boogie Ellis, Drew Peterson break down USC's 77-64 win over No. 8 UCLA

By Connor Morrissette
Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 9.05.08 PM
Basketball

Watch: USC men's basketball coach Andy Enfield discusses 77-64 win over No. 8 UCLA

By Connor Morrissette
Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 5.06.39 PM
Football

Report: Nation's No. 1 football recruit to visit USC this weekend

By Connor Morrissette
Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 1.32.33 PM
Football

USC football: Which 2024 5-star prospects do the Trojans have a legitimate chance to land?

By Connor Morrissette
Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 11.16.34 AM
Football

USC football: Which 2024 recruits have the Trojans offered in the last week?

By Connor Morrissette
USATSI_19733685
Basketball

No. 8 UCLA vs. USC men's basketball preview: Key stats, how to watch

By Connor Morrissette