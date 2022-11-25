Skip to main content

USC football recruits on display in Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco title game

The Trojans are hoping to land 5-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, among others

Lincoln Riley and his USC football staff will be keeping a close eye on the Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco high school football showdown on Friday night. 

The two CIF Southern Section powerhouses will be playing for the Division 1 Section championship - and the winner will likely go on to finish the season No. 1 in the country. 

St. John Bosco 5-star senior DE Matayo Uiagalelei is the biggest target for Riley. USC's coach was on the sideline for the regular season matchup between Mater Dei and St. John Bosco in early October, and he was keeping a close eye on Uiagalelei.

SBLive Sports has a full list of USC's recruiting targets for the Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco game, plus in-depth analysis of each player. 

