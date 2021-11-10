USC Football Team Responding Well After Cal Postponement

On Tuesday, Cal Athletics announced the postponement of their upcoming contest against the USC Trojans over COVID-19 issues.

Both schools released a joint statement, announcing the rescheduled date for December 4.

"The Pac-12 football game scheduled between Cal and USC for this Saturday has now been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4. The game was postponed earlier in the day due to additional Cal football student-athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 and are unavailable to practice this week or play in the contest. Cal contacted USC about rescheduling the game and the two schools agreed on the new date. The Pac-12 approved the decision to reschedule the game. The kickoff time and broadcast television network will be announced at a later date."

USA TODAY

Now, the USC Trojans shift their preparations to begin game planning for their upcoming rivalry against the UCLA Bruins. Interim head coach Donte Williams told reporters on Tuesday afternoon after football practice that the team has responded well to the adversity.

"I mean, you saw how these guys practice today, right? You saw the energy. You saw everything else. They found out that the game was pretty much postponed right before we came out here. And they came on here still with the right kind of energy to prepare, practice against each other.

Then right after practice ended, you know, they found out pretty much that the game was still being played, and they still was happy about that. You know, no one goes to college and says, 'I want to play one less game than everyone else.' They come here and they want to compete, and go against each other. So we look forward to that..."

Williams continued, "It'll just be two weeks to prepare for our rival. I mean, that's the way I look at it. And I mean, there's no other way you would ask for that."

The USC Trojans next game will take place on November 20, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against the UCLA Bruins. The Men of Troy lead the all-time-series 49-32-7.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube