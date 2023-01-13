Skip to main content

USC football to host Elite Prospect Day on Saturday, premier quarterback to attend

The Trojans football staff returns to the recruiting trail this weekend

USC football will host an Elite Prospect Day on Saturday for high school athletes and one time big time quarterback recruit will be in attendance, he confirmed to SI All Trojans. 

Fresh off of winning CalHiSports' state freshman of the year honor, 2026 Newbury Park (Calif.) quarterback Brady Smigiel says he'll be on USC's campus for the event.

After a record breaking freshman season at Newbury Park, Smigiel has established himself as one of the premier quarterbacks in the 2026 class nationally. He set new California state freshman records of 46 touchdown passes and 3,479 passing yards in 12 games, according to CalHiSports. The Panthers went 9-3 in the fall. 

"I had no idea I was even close to those records because California is known for quarterbacks," Smigiel said during the season. "It's a really cool accomplishment to have."

Smigiel stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 190 pounds. He's already received scholarship offers from Arizona, Colorado, Florida Atlantic, Penn State and San Jose State. 

At USC's Elite Prospect Day, head coach Lincoln Riley will address the players before they're taken on a campus tour. The recruits will then get a chance to try on some gear for a photo shoot. Each player is invited to attend the USC men's basketball game against Utah to end the event. 

This weekend marks the return of the USC football staff to the recruiting trail. With only two commitments currently in the 2024 class, USC's coaches will continue to make their recruiting pitches across the country. 

