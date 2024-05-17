USC Football: Trailer Revealed for Insanely Realistic New EA College Football Game
We got the first reveal of the new College Football 25 video game yesterday but now the trailer has dropped. EA Sports has released the trailer for the game and it looks absolutely incredible.
The game will come out on July 19 everywhere but fans can pre-order the game right now. It has been almost 11 years in the making with the last version coming out in July 2013. Fans have been patiently waiting for this game and it's almost here.
With the inclusion of NIL around college sports, it made it possible for the game to be made. Based on the graphics in the trailer, the game looks very realistic and we can see some players' names on the backs of jerseys already.
Make sure to mark your calendars and make sure to pre-order the game if you want to play it right when it drops in two months. This will be your chance to turn the Trojans back into a dynasty on your own terms!
More USC: USC Football: EA Sports Officially Reveals College Football 25 Pre-Order and Release Date