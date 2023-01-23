USC football: Trojans add former Florida offensive lineman Ethan White via transfer portal

USC football added its twelfth transfer portal addition on Monday when former University of Florida offensive lineman Ethan White announced his commitment to the Trojans on social media.

White started all 13 of Florida's games at left guard a year ago and didn't allow a sack. He was named an All-SEC second team pick for his efforts. Expect White to slot in as USC's starting left guard this fall. He has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining.

The addition of White means that on paper, USC's starting offensive line group for 2023 is set. Of course, a lot can change before the season kicks off, but as it currently stands, expect Washington State transfer Jarrett Kingston to start at left tackle, White to start at left guard, Justin Dedich to play center, Jonah Monheim to play right guard and Florida transfer Michael Tarquin to play right tackle.

White earned an overall offensive grade of 70 from Pro Football Focus last season. Among USC's offensive linemen in 2022, that mark ranks fifth.

White continues the trend of USC adding experienced players in the portal — he's started 20 games in his college career. Ten out of USC's 12 transfer portal additions started the majority of their previous team's games in 2022. All 12 are expected to see the field.

Coming out of high school, 247Sports.com ranked White as a 3-star prospect in the 2019 class. He chose Florida over 13 other schools including Louisville, Pitt and West Virginia.

