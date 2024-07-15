USC Football: Trojans Land Big-Time Commitment from 4-Star Wide Receiver
Four-star wide receiver recruit Tanook Hines has announced he is committing to USC football. Hines made his announcement on social media Monday, sharing that he is officially planning to play for the Trojans.
The 6-foot-1 receiver attends Dekaney High School in Houston, Texas and is part of the Class of 2025. He made his commitment after taking his official USC visit on May 31.
Hines has also received offers from other schools including Texas, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Houston, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Penn State, Notre Dame, and TCU among several other programs, per 247Sports.
Hines has racked up 85 receptions for 1,343 yards and 12 touchdowns in his college football career so far. He also runs track for his high school, running as fast as a 10.45 100-yard dash.
The Trojans have now secured another key receiver addition. USC has done a good job at bringing in talented receivers recently, includind players like Brenden Rice, Jordan Addison, Cornelius Johnson, and Zachariah Branch. Hines will get the opportunity to join the program that has proven to be one of the strongest for receivers.
This is the fifth four-star recruit or higher that the Trojans have secured for the class of 2025. They have three total receivers in the class, and Hines is the highest rated of the bunch. USC has 14 commits for 2025 so far.
