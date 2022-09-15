USC football vs. Fresno State: How to watch, live stream, betting odds

USC used five first-half touchdowns to roll to a 41-28 win at rival Stanford last week and continue its hot start to the 2022 college football season.

It was the first conference win for new USC head coach Lincoln Riley, and the Trojans first win over the Cardinal at Stanford Stadium since 2014.



This week, the Trojans return home to host Fresno State (1-1) in an out of conference matchup. The Bulldogs lost 35-32 to Oregon State last week, and will need their defense to step up this week to have any chance of stopping a USC offense that has scored a combined 107 points in its first two games.

USC is now ranked No. 7 in the latest AP poll (up three spots from No. 10 last week) and is the highest-ranked Pac-12 team ahead of No. 14 Utah and No. 25 Oregon. A win over Fresno State should at least help the Trojans hold on to their No. 7 ranking if not move them higher next week.

Here's how to watch USC's Week 3 matchup:

How to Watch No. 7 USC vs. Fresno State

Who: USC vs. Fresno State

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: United Airlines Field at L.A. Memorial Coliseum

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Listen on 790 AM KABC in the Los Angeles area.



Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: USC -12.5; Over/under 74