USC football: Which 2023 recruits could the Trojans land on National Signing Day?

The second signing window opens on Wednesday and USC is hoping to add to its 2023 class

USC signed a 19 player recruiting class during the early signing period in December. The second signing window opens on Wednesday and the Trojans are hoping to add to their class.

WHO IS STILL IN PLAY FOR USC?

TE Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (Phoenix)

247Sports.com composite recruiting ranking: 5-star prospect, No. 17 player nationally

The skinny: The nation's No. 1 tight end stands at 6-foot-6 and a half and weighs 229 pounds. He has "unlimited potential," according to 247Sports.com recruiting analyst Chris Singletary. As Feb. 1 closes in, it's looking more and more likely that Robinson will sign with Georgia.

CB Rodrick Pleasant - Serra (Gardena, Calif.)

247Sports.com composite recruiting ranking: 4-star prospect, No. 91 player nationally

The skinny: The fastest player in high school football, Pleasant is the California record holder in the 100-meter dash at 10.14 seconds and has gone 20.40 in the 200. As a high school senior, he was productive including a pick 6 on the season's first drive against Orange Lutheran. USC has been aggressively recruiting Pleasant, but Oregon looks like the likely landing spot. 

TE Walker Lyons - Folsom (Calif.)

247Sports.com composite recruiting ranking: 4-star prospect, No. 123 player nationally

The skinny: Lyons broke his leg in Folsom's first game of the season, but as a junior, the strong, athletic pass catcher hauled in 42 receptions for 646 yards and seven touchdowns. Lyons has a very high ceiling as a prospect. He started playing football as a high school freshman. Lyons was a one time Stanford commit and the Cardinal is still in a good position to secure his signature. Lincoln Riley did have an in home visit with Lyons earlier this month though. 

WR Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (Mesa, Ariz.)

247Sports.com composite recruiting ranking: 4-star prospect, No. 385 player nationally

The skinny: Lane has been committed to USC since August but he didn't sign in December. At 6-foot-4, he'd instantly become USC's tallest receiver if he does end up picking the Trojans. Lane caught 65 passes for 823 yards and 11 touchdowns as a high school senior. Oregon is also fighting for his signature. 

