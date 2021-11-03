USC Freshman TE Lake McRee Talks Expanding His Role on Offense

The Trojans are looking for answers on offense after losing Drake London to an ankle fracture last Saturday.

Freshman tight end Lake McRee talked with reporters on Monday after USC football practice on a magnitude of subjects.

McRee hails from Austin, Texas and was rated the No. 22 tight end nationally, and No. 75 overall player in the lone start state. Last week he saw the field against Arizona, and tallied one reception, nine yards and zero touchdowns.

With star wide receiver Drake London, out for the remainder of the 2021 season, McRee believes the tight end group can contribute more on offense.

“Something that [Seth Doege] emphasizes in meetings is just now that Drake is down and that might be an opportunity for us to step in,” McRee said. “All the dudes in the room are really smart and prepared to go.”

“When my name’s called, I know I’ll be ready; I know I’ll be ready to step up,” McRee said. “Something that maybe separates me from someone else is I like to throw my head in there and just kind of scrap a little bit.”

The USC Trojans are looking for players to step up and fill the void of Drake London, who has been tremendously productive for the Men of Troy this season. In eight games played he accumulated 88 receptions, over 1,000 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

USC takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils, Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7:30 p.m. local time, in Tempe, AZ.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube.