USC has four players listed in CBS Sports' Top 100 players for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker was the top prospect at No. 36; defensive tackle Jay Tufele was No. 51; wide receiver Amon-ra St. Brown was No. 58 and safety Talanoa Hufanga was No. 98.

These rankings would only reinforce the idea that the Trojans could lose several players before a proposed 2021 season.