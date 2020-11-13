USC Hoops Pac-12 Media Day Highlights

Basketball season is right around the corner with a November, 25th start date and USC hoops is ready to play. After finishing last season fourth overall in the Pac-12, the Trojans will look to return this season and beat out Oregon for the No.1 spot. The Pac-12 hosted their annual Pac-12 Media Day and USC head coach Andy Enfield and guard Ethan Anderson were present on USC's behalf. Here are some highlights from the zoom presser.

Head Coach Andy Enfield on Guard Ethan Anderson

"Ethan was a tremendous athlete and leader last year as a freshman. We signed him late in the spring he came out and beat out two other point guards for the starting spot and just had a terrific freshman year. He was a little inconsistent in certain areas as he learned the college game but he helped us win 22 games last year. He was one of the most important players on the court because of his toughness and leadership and we expect him to develop as a sophomore to be a better player for us overall. We need him to score more."

Anderson played in all 31 games and had 28 starts for the Trojans last season. He averaged 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He finished the season with 131 assists which tied him sixth nationally among freshmen in assists. Anderson, only a sophomore will return as a key playmaker this season for the Trojans.

(Guard) Ethan Anderson on USC's Defense

"We have a lot of new players... me, Isaiah Mobley and Max Agbonkpolo are pretty much the only people that played on that team last year but we're still trying to bring in that same defensive identity in terms of toughness and not allowing teams to have their best shooting game. Not allowing their best players to be able to go for a lot of points stuff like that. So it is hard to get our new guys to see what that is like just because we don't have that same team [and] our season was cut short. But we are still looking to have that similar identity in terms of our defensive abilities. And this team is a lot taller than last years team, I think I'm the shortest person on the team, in practice everyone looks like giants. That's going to help our defense a lot."

Head Coach Andy Enfield on practicing outdoors during COVID-19

"It was miserable to be honest. We were in 95 degree heat in Los Angeles in the summer time. Coaches had masks and gloves on, the players had to wear a mask and they could not share the basketballs with each other. They all had their own ball with their initials on [it and] they couldn't pass the ball to each other. They were not the greatest workouts but after being off for six months we just wanted our team to have some camaraderie."

(Guard) Ethan Anderson on practicing outdoors during COVID-19

"When we got the news that we were going to be able to practice outside, although it wasn't full contact or anything like that we were just happy to get our guys together. Because although we want to practice and be able to scrimmage getting that chemistry and just being around each other is important I think."

