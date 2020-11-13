AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC Hoops Pac-12 Media Day Highlights

Claudette Montana Pattison

Basketball season is right around the corner with a November, 25th start date and USC hoops is ready to play. After finishing last season fourth overall in the Pac-12, the Trojans will look to return this season and beat out Oregon for the No.1 spot. The Pac-12 hosted their annual Pac-12 Media Day and USC head coach Andy Enfield and guard Ethan Anderson were present on USC's behalf. Here are some highlights from the zoom presser. 

Head Coach Andy Enfield on Guard Ethan Anderson 

"Ethan was a tremendous athlete and leader last year as a freshman. We signed him late in the spring he came out and beat out two other point guards for the starting spot and just had a terrific freshman year. He was a little inconsistent in certain areas as he learned the college game but he helped us win 22 games last year. He was one of the most important players on the court because of his toughness and leadership and we expect him to develop as a sophomore to be a better player for us overall. We need him to score more."

Anderson played in all 31 games and had 28 starts for the Trojans last season. He averaged 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He finished the season with 131 assists which tied him sixth nationally among freshmen in assists. Anderson, only a sophomore will return as a key playmaker this season for the Trojans. 

(Guard) Ethan Anderson on USC's Defense 

"We have a lot of new players... me, Isaiah Mobley and Max Agbonkpolo are pretty much the only people that played on that team last year but we're still trying to bring in that same defensive identity in terms of toughness and not allowing teams to have their best shooting game. Not allowing their best players to be able to go for a lot of points stuff like that. So it is hard to get our new guys to see what that is like just because we don't have that same team [and] our season was cut short. But we are still looking to have that similar identity in terms of our defensive abilities. And this team is a lot taller than last years team, I think I'm the shortest person on the team, in practice everyone looks like giants. That's going to help our defense a lot."

Head Coach Andy Enfield on practicing outdoors during COVID-19

"It was miserable to be honest. We were in 95 degree heat in Los Angeles in the summer time. Coaches had masks and gloves on, the players had to wear a mask and they could not share the basketballs with each other. They all had their own ball with their initials on [it and] they couldn't pass the ball to each other. They were not the greatest workouts but after being off for six months we just wanted our team to have some camaraderie."

(Guard) Ethan Anderson on practicing outdoors during COVID-19

"When we got the news that we were going to be able to practice outside, although it wasn't full contact or anything like that we were just happy to get our guys together. Because although we want to practice and be able to scrimmage getting that chemistry and just being around each other is important I think."

[READ: USC Families Allowed To Attend Arizona Game]

[WATCH: No.1 Texas TE Lake McRee Talks USC]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Inside USC's Linebacker Room

Todd Orlando wasn't exactly pleased with the performance of USC's linebackers on Saturday.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

SteveUSC

Injury Update: Brett Neilon and Brandon Pili Status

In a press conference on Thursday morning, Clay Helton gave the media an update on Brett Neilon and Brandon Pili.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

SteveUSC

Breaking News: USC Families Allowed To Attend Arizona Game

Breaking News from Arizona's Athletic Department.

Claudette Montana Pattison

WATCH: No.1 Texas TE Lake McRee Talks USC

Lake McRee tells AllTrojans why he de-committed from Texas and thinks the USC offense will be a better fit.

Kim Becker

Arizona At First Glance: Defensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

Here is a look at three players on Arizona's defense that USC fans need to know.

Claudette Montana Pattison

RECRUITING UPDATE: QB Depth for USC in 2021

With two verbally committed QB's for the 2021 season, and potentially a third on the horizon, the USC Trojans could be stacked with talent next fall.

Kim Becker

Todd Orlando Evaluates The Trojans' Secondary

Todd Orlando had his debut as defensive coordinator for the USC Trojans on Saturday.

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC Trojans' Fast Tempo Ranks No. 1 in College Football

The USC Trojans ran 95 offensive plays in their season opening victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

BriAmaranthus

Arizona At First Glance: Offensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

Here's look at three players on Arizona's offense that USC fans need to know

Claudette Montana Pattison

Game Week QB Preview: Kedon Slovis vs. Grant Gunnell

This week Kedon Slovis and the Trojans offense will face Grant Gunnell, Arizona's new starting sophomore quarterback from The Woodlands, TX. Here's a look at how these two QB's stack up in your weekly game week QB preview.

Claudette Montana Pattison