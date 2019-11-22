Trojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC Injury Report

Adam Maya

Here's the status on several Trojans heading into Saturday's game versus UCLA.

PROBABLE

  • Wide receiver Tyler Vaughns (ankle) practiced all week after only playing six snaps in USC's win over Cal. Vaughns said his usage was limited so that he'd be 100 percent for the UCLA game.
  • Tailback Vavae Malepeai (knee), who’s missed the past five games, increased his workload in practice this week. Coach Clay Helton said he’ll likely play Saturday.

DOUBTFUL

  • Linebacker Palaie Gaoteote (ankle, knee), who's missed the past two games, is a "longshot" to play. Kana’i Mauga has been starting in his absence at weakside linebacker.

OUT

  • Kickoff returner/wide receiver Velus Jones (ankle) will not play Saturday. Running back Kenan Christon and cornerback Adonis Otey have been taking kickoff return reps alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown. Helton said Jones' absence also means freshman wide receiver Kyle Ford will back up Michael Pittman.
  • Defensive back Chase Williams (foot) has not practiced this week and is expected to be out multiple weeks.
  • Running back Markese Stepp (ankle) could return in time for the Pac-12 title game should USC make it, Helton confirmed. If not, he'll be available for the bowl game.
  • Center Brett Neilon (calf) remains out.
  • Linebacker Hunter Echols underwent surgery over the weekend for a torn labrum in his shoulder. Helton said he's expected to be out six months.
  • Nickelback Max Williams (foot) will miss the remainder of the season.

-- Adam Maya is a USC graduate and has been covering the Trojans since 2003. Follow him on Twitter @AdamJMaya.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC Mailbag: What's Going On With Clay Helton, Urban Meyer?

Adam Maya
1 0

You asked, I answered ...

5 Burning Questions: How Good Is USC's Kedon Slovis?

Adam Maya
1 0

A free-flowing weekly conversation on USC football with Pac-12 Networks analyst Yogi Roth regarding Kedon Slovis and how he stacks up in the conference and against other USC QBs from this decade, the Trojans' receiving corps, and a prediction for Saturday's game against UCLA.

PODCAST: Waiting Room

Adam Maya
1 0

Topics include what's at stake for Helton this weekend and new AD Bohn in the coming weeks, Pittman's legacy, favorite USC-UCLA memories, Slovis vs. Daniels, and Saturday's game.

USC Unlikely to Dismiss Clay Helton Next Week With Win Over UCLA

Adam Maya
0

If USC beats UCLA on Saturday, new athletic director Mike Bohn is leaning toward keeping Clay Helton on board until the Pac-12 South race has been decided.

‘There’s Going To Be A Lot Of Tension’ Between USC-UCLA

Adam Maya
0

As they prepare for the annual crosstown showdown with UCLA, USC players were quick to downplay the significance of the rivalry. Is it a sign of the times?

Colbert: Michael Pittman Among USC's Greatest Wide Receivers

Adam Maya
1 0

Michael Pittman came into his senior season determined to etch his place among USC's all-time greats at wide receiver. Mission accomplished.

Blowout Offers 2020 Vision Of USC's Future

Adam Maya
4 0

Saturday’s 41-17 rout at Cal was another example of what USC can be and should be and, in 2020, probably will be.

Justin Dedich is USC's New 'Quarterback' of the O-Line

Adam Maya
0

USC had to make a change at center last week after Brett Neilon went down. Enter freshman Justin Dedich, whom offensive line coach Tim Drevno believes has a comparably high ceiling.

USC-Cal Pregame: TrevDen Stats

Trevor Denton
0

Trevor Denton gives the three most important stats to consider heading into Saturday's USC-Cal game.

USC Injury Report

Adam Maya
0

The latest on USC injuries heading into Saturday's game at Cal...