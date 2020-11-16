USC vs. Washington State Game Details Announced

USC is slated to play the Washington State Cougars on December 4th. This will be the Trojans third home game and second to last game of the season.

GAME DETAILS:

Date: December 4th, 2020

Time: 6:30 PM PST

Network: FS1

Looking ahead -

The status of USC's matchup against the Utah Utes is still unknown. Utah has been out for the last two weeks due to COVID-19 cases within their program.

Utah reported 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases, causing the cancelation of the UCLA game. With an additional 11 members of the program in quarantine due to contact tracing protocols, the Utes were below the Pac-12 threshold of 53 available scholarship student-athletes. Additionally, cases in the Salt Lake City area continue to rise. According to ABC4, the Utah department of Health reported 2,667 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Last night in a press conference with the media, Clay Helton said, "the game is trending in the right direction."

As of now, USC is scheduled to fly to Salt Lake on Friday and play the Utes for 7:30 PM/PST kickoff. Following their road trip east, the Trojans' are expected to return to the Coliseum and play the Colorado Buffaloes on November 28th. The kickoff time for this game will be announced this Sunday (Nov.22) as the television networks will utilize a six-day pick to determine the start time.

