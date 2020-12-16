USC Jumps The CFB Playoff Ranks

The Trojans have jumped the college football playoff rankings following their win over the UCLA Bruins.

The USC Trojans have moved up two spots in the College Football Playoff Rankings. The Trojans who placed at No.15 last week jumped two spots to No.13 after their comeback win over the UCLA Bruins on Saturday.

Here is the (week 16) Top 25 List:

1. Alabama (10-0)

2. Notre Dame (10-0)

3. Clemson (9-1)

4. Ohio State (5-0)

5. Texas A&M (7-1)

6. Iowa State (8-2)

7. Florida (8-2)

8. Georgia (7-2)

9. Cincinnati (8-0)

10. Oklahoma (7-2)

11. Indiana (6-1)

12. Costal Carolina (11-0)

13. Southern California (5-0)

14. Northwestern (6-1)

15. North Carolina (8-3)

16. Iowa (6-2)

17. BYU (10-1)

18. Miami (8-2)

19. Louisiana (9-1)

20. Texas (6-3)

21. Oklahoma State (7-3)

22. NC State (8-3)

23. Tulsa (6-1)

24. San Jose State (6-0)

25. Colorado (4-1)

USC and Colorado are the only two teams from the Pac-12 to represent the western conference. Colorado ranked at No.21 last week (week 15) and dropped in the ranks following their loss to Utah 38-21 at home.

The top five spots, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, and Texas A&M saw no movement from week 15 to week 16. Florida was knocked out of the No.6 spot as Iowa State who ranked at No.7 last week swapped with the Gators.

Another team that saw some negative movement was the Miami Hurricanes who ranked at No.10 last week (week 15) dropped to No.18 after their brutal loss to University of North Carolina 26-62.

This weeks rankings were the final rankings that the committee will give before selection day on Sunday, December 20th. Selections will be released at 12/Noon EST.

