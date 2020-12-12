AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC Lands Alabama Defensive Tackle

Claudette Montana Pattison

Alabama defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher is making the move from the South to the West. Sopsher, was originally part of the Crimson Tide, but entered the NCAA transfer portal in October after seeing limited play action with Nick Saban's team. 

Sopsher took to Twitter on Friday evening to make his announcement saying, 

"First off, I would like to thank God because without him this wouldn't be possible. I also would like to thank my family for always supporting me no matter what and for loving me unconditionally. I would like to thank coach Helton, coach So'oto, coach Gavin and the entire USC staff for believing in me and giving me a chance to be apart of their program, so with that being said I'm officially a USC Trojan."

Per Sports Illustrated Bama Central, "The 6-foot-4, 310 pound redshirt freshman played in one game during his time in Tuscaloosa, which was in 2019 against Western Carolina." 

"A native of Amrite, La., Sopsher was regarded as one of the best defensive tackle prospects coming out of high school in the recruiting class of 2019. He chose the Crimson Tide over LSU, Texas A&M and many others. Sopsher marks the fourth member of that 2019 group to leave the program — quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland), defensive lineman Antonio Alfano (Colorado), and defensive back Scooby Carter."

Sopsher had yet to see play action this season prior to entering the NCAA transfer portal. 

[READ: UCLA At First Glance: Defensive Players USC Fans Need To Know]

[READ: UCLA At First Glance: Offensive Players USC Fans Need To Know]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UCLA At First Glance: Defensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

As the Trojans prepare to take on a competitive UCLA defense, there are a few guys Graham Harrell and Kedon Slovis need to be aware of.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Parcel Man

Recruiting Roundtable: USC Early Signing Day Predictions

SI Recruiting Analysts John Garcia, Jr. and Edwin Weathersby II join AllTrojans to discuss where USC stands for the Early Signing Date on December 16th.

Kim Becker

by

Parcel Man

USC vs. UCLA: Week Six Game Predictions

The USC Trojans are playing their last regular season game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. The winner of this cross-town rivalry game will receive the Victory Bell for the next year. Here are SI AllTrojans' predictions and pregame analysis.

Kim Becker

Talanoa Hufanga Graded Best in Coverage by PFF in FBS

Talanoa Hufanga has been an asset for the Trojans in 2020. His play this season has gained recognition from Pro Football Focus, for best coverage in FBS.

AustinGrad

by

Parcel Man

USC Hoops: Roster Turnover Hasn't Slowed Down The Trojans

Coach Andy Enfield has retooled his roster once again as the Trojans maintain their winning ways.

Millard Thomas

Former USC QB Matt Barkley Reminisces on 2009 Rivalry Game

Despite the majority of this game being slightly uneventful and dull, the last 90 seconds of this 2009 matchup is what people remember to this day.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Parcel Man

WATCH: Kyron Ware-Hudson Talks Flip from Oregon to USC

Mater Dei wide receiver Kyron-Ware Hudson committed to Oregon back in December 2019, but flipped his commitment to USC just last week.

Kim Becker

Will USC Increase Run Game Against UCLA?

To date USC has 1,252 passing yards, 446 rushing yards, and 1,252 receiving yards on the season.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Parcel Man

UCLA At First Glance: Offensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

The UCLA Bruins will play the USC Trojans on Saturday, December 12th, at 4:30 p.m PST.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Todd Orlando Comments On (LB) Palaie Gaoteote IV Decision To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Palaie Gaoteote IV has not seen play action since USC played Arizona in week two, due to a concussion.

Claudette Montana Pattison