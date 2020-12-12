USC Lands Alabama Defensive Tackle

Alabama defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher is making the move from the South to the West. Sopsher, was originally part of the Crimson Tide, but entered the NCAA transfer portal in October after seeing limited play action with Nick Saban's team.

Sopsher took to Twitter on Friday evening to make his announcement saying,

"First off, I would like to thank God because without him this wouldn't be possible. I also would like to thank my family for always supporting me no matter what and for loving me unconditionally. I would like to thank coach Helton, coach So'oto, coach Gavin and the entire USC staff for believing in me and giving me a chance to be apart of their program, so with that being said I'm officially a USC Trojan."

Per Sports Illustrated Bama Central, "The 6-foot-4, 310 pound redshirt freshman played in one game during his time in Tuscaloosa, which was in 2019 against Western Carolina."

"A native of Amrite, La., Sopsher was regarded as one of the best defensive tackle prospects coming out of high school in the recruiting class of 2019. He chose the Crimson Tide over LSU, Texas A & M and many others. Sopsher marks the fourth member of that 2019 group to leave the program — quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland), defensive lineman Antonio Alfano (Colorado), and defensive back Scooby Carter."

Sopsher had yet to see play action this season prior to entering the NCAA transfer portal.

