USC Legend Ron Yary Hospitalized

Former USC offensive lineman Ron Yary has been hospitalized and is "fighting for life" according to a tweet from his son, ex-USC recruit Jack Yary.

Ron Yary is the only USC offensive lineman to win the Outland Trophy, was the No. 1 pick in the 1968 NFL Draft, and is in the USC, College Football and NFL Hall of Fames.

He was a member of the 1967 national championship team, was a two-time All-American, played in four Super Bowls and was a six-time NFL All Pro