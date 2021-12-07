Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    Two USC Linebackers Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

    Juliano Falaniko and Hunter Echols have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
    Author:

    USC outside linebackers Juliano Falaniko and Hunter Echols entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday. Echols and Falaniko join kicker Alex Stadhaus and defensive lineman Jake Lichtenstein, who also intend on leaving USC according to reports.

    Falaniko, the redshirt senior hails from Leone High School,[American Samoa]. He finishes his career with 13 game appearances, 21 total tackles, 1.5 TFL and half a sack.

    Echols, also a redshirt senior, is a Southern California native from Cathedral High School. He finishes his USC career with 26 game appearances, 50 total tackles, four tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. 

    "The past four years at USC have been an amazing experience. Being able to stay at home and play for one of the most prestigious universities in the world has been an hour. Thank you Coach Helton and Coach Donte for giving me the opportunity to be a Trojan and represent the great city of Los Angeles," Echols said in a post.

    "With all of this being said, I've decided to enter the Transfer Portal for my final year of eligibility."

