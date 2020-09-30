AllTrojans
USC Morning Buzz: Do The Polls Make Sense?

Scott Wolf

Did you notice USC did not reappear in the Associated Press Top 25 when Pa-12/Big Ten teams were allowed back in on Sunday?

USC finished 29th, just ahead of Kansas State, who just upset Oklahoma.

  • Clay Helton and Tyson Helton are voters in the USA Today coaches' poll. But . . . the poll apparently is not allowing Pac-12 coaches to vote right now. Don't they realize Pac-12 coaches are watching more games right now than during an actual season?

Pac-12 teams are not allowed in the coaches' poll although Big Ten teams are in this week's poll and their season has not started.

The coaches' poll is famous for making poor decisions. Like the fact it never publishes each coaches' ballot during the season. Only the final ballot is made public.

No. 1-1
Rialto Trojan
Rialto Trojan

We should earn a ranking if ever get a schedule that includes real opponents. Currently we are paper Trojans ( the trolls would live that analogy)

