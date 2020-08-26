AllTrojans
USC Morning Buzz: JT Daniels Surprises Georgia Coach

Scott Wolf

Did you see this quote from Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken?

Jamie (Newman) is a much better thrower than originally expected and JT (Daniels) is a better athlete than expected.”

Daniels was not known for his athleticism at USC. So Georgia coaches might have had low expectations.

But the proof will come if Daniels plays in a game in 2020 against an SEC defense.

  • Former USC commit Jack Yary announced he was officially committed to Washington. Yary is the son of former USC All-American Ron Yary.

Yary and USC parted ways in July and Washington was a finalist when he signed with the Trojans in February.

The Daily Report: Luke Fickell Gets USC-Friendly Contract Extension

Cincinnati coach gets 6-year extension but buyout is manageable

Scott Wolf

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

What's your current impression of Clay Helton?

Scott Wolf

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Will nose tackle Brandon Pili choose to start or go to NFL?

Scott Wolf

USC Morning Buzz: Does Recruiting Class Need More High-Impact Players?

Trojans currently have two players from Sports Illustrated's Top 99 list

Scott Wolf

How Much Can USC Football Players Make Through Social Media?

A software company claims athletes could make quite a bit under NIL rules

Scott Wolf

How Does Ian Book & Kedon Slovis Stack Up Against One Another?

The Veteran vs. Slovis

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC Ranked In No. 17 In AP Top 25

The Trojans will not appear in another 2020 Associated Press poll

Scott Wolf

Figueroa St. To Become Kobe Bryant Blvd. Around USC

Coliseum and Galen Center will now have new addresses

Scott Wolf

Open Forum Response

A Response To Your Open Forum Questions

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC Takes Hard Line On Students Who Ignore Safety Guidelines

Administration not tolerating disregard of COVID-19 guidelines

Scott Wolf

