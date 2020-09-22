AllTrojans
USC Morning Buzz: Season Over/Under Totals Look Odd

Scott Wolf

With an 8-game schedule, the oddsmakers need to adjust. Here's what BetOnline projects for the Big Ten:

If some of these totals look strange, wait until the Pac-12 unveils its six-or-seven game season.

Ohio State

Over/Under 8½

Penn State

Over/Under 7½

Wisconsin

Over/Under 7

Michigan

Over/Under 6½

Minnesota

Over/Under 6½

Indiana

Over/Under 5½

Iowa

Over/Under 5

Nebraska

Over/Under 5

Northwestern

Over/Under 4

Illinois

Over/Under 3½

Michigan State

Over/Under 3½

Purdue

Over/Under 3½

Maryland

Over/Under 2½

Rutgers

Over/Under 1½

***Note: Regular season includes Champions Week.

Why Do Some Assume Ed Orgeron Couldn't Turn USC Into National Power?

There's little reason a good coach couldn't turn around a program like USC

Scott Wolf

by

Topix Trojan

The Pac-12 Creates More Bad News For Itself

Report: Conference paid out around $4 million in bonuses

Scott Wolf

by

Vault91

USC Saturday Buzz: Pac-12 Moving At Glacial Pace

Football will return but not officially until Thursday

Scott Wolf

by

RShab

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Ed Orgeron gets another chance to say why he didn't get USC job

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Ed Orgeron Says USC Did Not Hire Him Because He's Not "A Country Club Guy"

Former USC coach tells 60 Minutes his accent played role in failure to get job

Scott Wolf

by

Pasadenatrojan

Former USC Player Has Big Half

Bubba Bolden leads Miami defense vs. Louisville

Scott Wolf

by

4SCsports

A Sign Of The Pac-12 Times

Will the Pac-12 Network Be Ready For A Football Reboot?

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Sunday Buzz: Maybe USC Should Play Oregon Twice

If some Pac-12 teams are not ready, why not put best teams together?

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan

USC Morning Buzz: The Pac-12 Suddenly Moves When Forced To

Conference is close to getting back on field once it got its orders from Big Ten

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

Tom Cruise, Madonna, Bono, Gwen Stefani make appearance this week

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me