USC Morning Buzz: Season Over/Under Totals Look Odd

With an 8-game schedule, the oddsmakers need to adjust. Here's what BetOnline projects for the Big Ten:

If some of these totals look strange, wait until the Pac-12 unveils its six-or-seven game season.

Ohio State

Over/Under 8½

Penn State

Over/Under 7½

Wisconsin

Over/Under 7

Michigan

Over/Under 6½

Minnesota

Over/Under 6½

Indiana

Over/Under 5½

Iowa

Over/Under 5

Nebraska

Over/Under 5

Northwestern

Over/Under 4

Illinois

Over/Under 3½

Michigan State

Over/Under 3½

Purdue

Over/Under 3½

Maryland

Over/Under 2½

Rutgers

Over/Under 1½

***Note: Regular season includes Champions Week.