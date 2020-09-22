USC Morning Buzz: Season Over/Under Totals Look Odd
Scott Wolf
With an 8-game schedule, the oddsmakers need to adjust. Here's what BetOnline projects for the Big Ten:
If some of these totals look strange, wait until the Pac-12 unveils its six-or-seven game season.
Ohio State
Over/Under 8½
Penn State
Over/Under 7½
Wisconsin
Over/Under 7
Michigan
Over/Under 6½
Minnesota
Over/Under 6½
Indiana
Over/Under 5½
Iowa
Over/Under 5
Nebraska
Over/Under 5
Northwestern
Over/Under 4
Illinois
Over/Under 3½
Michigan State
Over/Under 3½
Purdue
Over/Under 3½
Maryland
Over/Under 2½
Rutgers
Over/Under 1½
***Note: Regular season includes Champions Week.