AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC Morning Buzz: What To Make Of Munir McClain Situation?

Scott Wolf

Here is the big question regarding Munir McClain's suspension: Are any other USC players involved?

If it emerges other players received pandemic unemployment benefits they would be suspended by USC too, apparently.

It would be an unwanted distraction heading into the Arizona State game if other players were involved.

It doesn't take much to remember other USC players getting suspended and having trouble getting reinstated: Josh Shaw, Matt Boormeester and De'Anthony Melton immediately come to mind.

That's probably a reason why McClain's family has launched a public campaign.

Some of this is probably out of USC's hands. But it would nice to hear from USC if McClain has done anything that violates NCAA rules?

Then at least we would have an idea on that aspect of the case. USC must also know if other players are involved. It would provide clarity.

But I doubt that will be addressed in a Clay Helton Zoom session.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Munir McClain And Family To Hold Press Conference

USC wide receiver suspended for reportedly receiving pandemic unemployment assistance

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Sunday Buzz: Munir McClain Holds Press Conference

Seven teammates attend in support of Trojans wide receiver

Scott Wolf

by

BurrowTrump

USC Schedules A Zoom Salute To Troy

Event returns after a year off

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Saturday Buzz: USC Keeps Information At A Minimum

Scrimmage kept under wraps

Scott Wolf

by

TrojanTennis

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

Are you feeling any buzz about the coming start to the season?

Scott Wolf

by

4SCsports

USC Morning Buzz: More Camp Tales

Trojans preparing for Nov. 7 opener vs. Arizona State

Scott Wolf

by

CFTrojan

Clay Helton Talks Hell Week

USC Practice Update

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

rdorion_1

The Daily: Will USC Have a QB Crunch?

How many quarterbacks will Trojans take this year?

Scott Wolf

by

InsideUSCTed

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

s Steve Sarkisian turning Alabama job into another promotion?

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan

USC Training Camp Stories Stay Consistent

Every year players get bigger, teams discover unity.

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan