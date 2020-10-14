USC Morning Buzz: Who Will Be First Coach Fired?
Scott Wolf
Here are the odds per Bovada on the first coach to be fired. Remember, USC has an easy schedule and no appetite to make a change.
Will Muschamp +200
Tom Herman +300
Derek Mason +325
Les Miles +700
Clay Helton +1100
Kevin Sumlin +1100
Scott Frost +1200
Chip Kelly +1200
Dana Holgorsen +1200
Gus Malzahn +1500
- Today is the first day of contact practices for USC.
"We'll find out who can tackle people, who can get off blocks and who can separate," defensive coordinator Todd Orlando said.
Orlando mentioned Ralen Goforth and Kana’i Mauga, who sound like frontrunners to start at one linebacker spot.
- Senior defensive tackle Brandon Pili is expected to replace Jay Tufele, who opted out for the NFL Draft.
"It left a big void in our defensive line," Pili said. "I just feel like I have more accountability to my teammates now to fill that void."