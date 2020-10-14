AllTrojans
USC Morning Buzz: Who Will Be First Coach Fired?

Scott Wolf

Here are the odds per Bovada on the first coach to be fired. Remember, USC has an easy schedule and no appetite to make a change.

Will Muschamp +200

 Tom Herman +300 

Derek Mason +325 

Les Miles +700 

Clay Helton +1100

 Kevin Sumlin +1100 

Scott Frost +1200 

Chip Kelly +1200 

Dana Holgorsen +1200 

Gus Malzahn +1500

  • Today is the first day of contact practices for USC.

"We'll find out who can tackle people, who can get off blocks and who can separate," defensive coordinator Todd Orlando said.

Orlando mentioned Ralen Goforth and Kana’i Mauga, who sound like frontrunners to start at one linebacker spot. 

  • Senior defensive tackle Brandon Pili is expected to replace Jay Tufele, who opted out for the NFL Draft.

"It left a big void in our defensive line," Pili said. "I just feel like I have more accountability to my teammates now to fill that void."

