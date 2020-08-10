AllTrojans
USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Scott Wolf

WINNERS

Chase Williams

Give the USC reserve safety credit. It would be easy for an entrenched starter to become a representative for #WeAreUnited but Williams has to fight for playing time and took a risk becoming the Trojans' spokesperson.

Player Unity

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence wants to play but Sunday night did more than administrators have for months. Lawrence (and others) joined the mass player movement that requires answers from the NCAA (and colleges).

Clay Helton

With everything focused on player rights, he'll just go sit on the couch over in the corner and keep collecting that $5 million-plus salary.

LOSERS

The College Establishment

The players are moving so fast that the conferences, presidents and athletic directors can't keep pace.

The Fans

Looks like a fall season might collapse this week. What will you watch on TV on Saturdays?

Incoming Freshmen

Online-classes only in the fall at USC. Why not defer for a semester or year? I'm sure USC's administration could give some reasons to take Zoom classes for $57,256.

The Pac-12

The national media is focused like a laser (again) on the Big Ten, which could shut down a fall season any day. What does the Pac-12 have to say? Bueller? Bueller?

  • And in case you missed my Open Forum answers from Sunday, here they are.
