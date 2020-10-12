AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Scott Wolf

WINNERS

USC Poll Position

How great is it that USC is ranked No. 25 in the AP poll and is still weeks away from an actual game? The Trojans could be in the top 15 by Nov. 7. Then they just need to beat the cupcakes of the Pac-12 South.

USC Recruiting

If USC gets a player (Michael Trigg) committed LSU wanted, that has to be a good thing. Did the fact LSU starts true freshman Arik Gilbert at tight end influence Trigg's decision?

USC also added wide receiver Josh Moore, so the offense had a good week.

Kedon Slovis

He gets to sit back and own the QB position while USC furiously recruits quarterbacks to replace him in 2022.

Reggie Bush

The former Heisman Trophy winner got to visit campus on Friday. Has he apologized yet to the USC players who lived through a bowl ban and NCAA sanctions?

LOSERS

USC Health

How can a team that had one practice since December have so many injured players? Of course no one asks questions about the strength and conditioning program.

USC Quarterback Recruiting

Why is USC offering Class of 2021 QB Jaxson Dart? Is it taking three quarterbacks? Or do the coaches fear Jake Garcia is not showing up?

USC Homecoming

Yes, it's virtual but festivities start at 7 a.m.? No thanks.

USC Practices

There's not much information coming out so far thanks to the COVID-19 lockdowns. I'm sure that's just fine with some of the administrators/coaches.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC Sunday Buzz: Trojans Move In Top 25

Also: Lane Kiffin denies stealing Alabama's defensive signals

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC Lands Four-Star Tight End

Why are Trojans offering another Class of 2021 QB?

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Saturday Notes

Is Todd Orlando feeling satisfaction over Texas' defensive performances

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

Trojans hold first official practice today

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Has Lengthy Injury List Before First Practice

Trojans lose projected starter Jordan Iosefa

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Football Begins Practice

But How Does This Year Look Different?

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

gotroy22

Morning Buzz: The Tragic Story Of 1989 USC Linebackers

Five of 12 linebackers on 1989 depth chart have died

Scott Wolf

by

Doug51

What Helps Clay Helton Sleep A Little Better At Night?

The Return of Alijah Vera Tucker.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

rusoviet

An Extra Early Homecoming For USC

Trojans make 9 a.m. game the one to honor alumni

Scott Wolf

by

ibraney

USC Will Be Free Of Classes For Four Games

School ends Nov. 24 at USC

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22