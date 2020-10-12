USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

WINNERS

USC Poll Position

How great is it that USC is ranked No. 25 in the AP poll and is still weeks away from an actual game? The Trojans could be in the top 15 by Nov. 7. Then they just need to beat the cupcakes of the Pac-12 South.

USC Recruiting

If USC gets a player (Michael Trigg) committed LSU wanted, that has to be a good thing. Did the fact LSU starts true freshman Arik Gilbert at tight end influence Trigg's decision?

USC also added wide receiver Josh Moore, so the offense had a good week.

Kedon Slovis

He gets to sit back and own the QB position while USC furiously recruits quarterbacks to replace him in 2022.

Reggie Bush

The former Heisman Trophy winner got to visit campus on Friday. Has he apologized yet to the USC players who lived through a bowl ban and NCAA sanctions?

LOSERS

USC Health

How can a team that had one practice since December have so many injured players? Of course no one asks questions about the strength and conditioning program.

USC Quarterback Recruiting

Why is USC offering Class of 2021 QB Jaxson Dart? Is it taking three quarterbacks? Or do the coaches fear Jake Garcia is not showing up?

USC Homecoming

Yes, it's virtual but festivities start at 7 a.m.? No thanks.

USC Practices

There's not much information coming out so far thanks to the COVID-19 lockdowns. I'm sure that's just fine with some of the administrators/coaches.