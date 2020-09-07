USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

WINNERS

Clay Helton

No humiliating loss to Alabama. No depressing flight from Dallas in the middle of the night. No need to say USC played like "warriors" during his Sunday press conference. This no-season deal is pretty good!

Pac-12

A rapid-response test puts it at the forefront of dealing with the coronavirus.

Willie McGinest

The former USC star's daughter -- middle blocker Rylie McGinest of Long Beach Poly -- was offered a volleyball scholarship last week and immediately committted to the Trojans.

JT Daniels

At the rate things are going, leaving USC will be the the best thing that ever happened to him.

LOSERS OF THE WEEK

Pac-12

No matter what it does with the coronavirus, it's still light years behind the SEC and Big Ten in revenue.

USC basketball

What an awful year 2020 is shaping up to be: Gus Williams suffered a stroke, Paul Westphal is battling brain cancer and Dwight Anderson died on Saturday. Three of the best players in USC history.

Lynn Swann

I bet Mr. Low Profile didn't think he would be in a video on twitter showing him celebrating at a Kentucky Derby watch party with winning-owner Wayne Hughes. Where was Al Cowlings?

Bad coaching

The season is barely being played but bad coaching is not taking a furlough.