AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Scott Wolf

WINNERS

Clay Helton

No humiliating loss to Alabama. No depressing flight from Dallas in the middle of the night. No need to say USC played like "warriors" during his Sunday press conference. This no-season deal is pretty good!

Pac-12

A rapid-response test puts it at the forefront of dealing with the coronavirus.

Willie McGinest

The former USC star's daughter -- middle blocker Rylie McGinest of Long Beach Poly -- was offered a volleyball scholarship last week and immediately committted to the Trojans.

JT Daniels

At the rate things are going, leaving USC will be the the best thing that ever happened to him.

LOSERS OF THE WEEK

Pac-12 

No matter what it does with the coronavirus, it's still light years behind the SEC and Big Ten in revenue.

USC basketball

What an awful year 2020 is shaping up to be: Gus Williams suffered a stroke, Paul Westphal is battling brain cancer and Dwight Anderson died on Saturday. Three of the best players in USC history.

Lynn Swann

I bet Mr. Low Profile didn't think he would be in a video on twitter showing him celebrating at a Kentucky Derby watch party with winning-owner Wayne Hughes. Where was Al Cowlings?

Bad coaching

The season is barely being played but bad coaching is not taking a furlough.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC Sunday Buzz: JT Daniels Still In QB Derby At Georgia

Bulldogs hold second scrimmage but competition remains open

Scott Wolf

by

Sang19

Remembering USC Star Dwight Anderson

Former Trojan probably made greatest shot in school history

Scott Wolf

by

Troy75

Open Forum Questions

It's time for another open forum

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

gotroy22

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

No Alabama, no stress for Clay Helton on Saturday

Scott Wolf

by

Sang19

Here's One Reason You Won't Miss USC-Alabama

The 2016 game had some pre-game mishaps

Scott Wolf

by

Sang19

Saturday Night Notes: Pete Carroll Goes Viral

Also: Arthur Bartner still at band workouts

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

A Lynn Swann Sighting With USC-Kentucky Derby Connection

Former USC AD appears at USC booster/horse owner party

Scott Wolf

by

Sang19

USC Saturday Buzz: Let's Analyze Jake Garcia's Georgia Debut

Quarterback passed for 332 yards in first game since moving to Georgia

Scott Wolf

by

USCDUDE

Where Is The Outrage Among Pac-12 Fans?

As usual the Big Ten garners all the attention

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

It's NFL Roster Cut Day

Which USC players didn't make an NFL team?

Scott Wolf

by

PJM.