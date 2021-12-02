Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Lincoln Riley vs. Marcus Freeman? 2022 USC vs. Notre Dame Rivalry Heats Up
    When the USC Trojans battle the Fighting Irish in 2022, things will look dramatically different.
    Earlier this season, the USC Trojans traveled to South Bend to play Notre Dame in the historic rivalry matchup. Interim head coach Donte Williams led the Trojans against Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly. Fast forward five weeks later, now both programs will have new leaders when the two teams face each other in 2022.

    News broke on Sunday of USC hiring former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley as their next head football coach. LSU ended up inking Brian Kelly to a very lucrative contract just two days later, which left the Irish in search of a new head coach. 

    The Fighting Irish were quick to resolve that issue, and have reportedly moved defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman up as head coach. Freeman is one of the most respected coaches in all of college football, and has been a key component to Notre Dame’s success this season. 

    The Fighting Irish have boasted one of the best defenses in the country this year since Freeman was hired from Cincinnati. 

    Looking ahead, next year's Notre Dame vs. USC rivalry, will look dramatically different than years prior. The 2022 matchup will take place in Los Angeles, and feature two new faces leading their respective programs.

    There will be high expectations around both programs, and the rivalry will be renewed with some new faces, for another exciting USC vs. Notre Dame affair.

