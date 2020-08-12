USC Offensive Line Could Face Dire Situation

USC went into the 2020 season with a shaky offensive line.

Now imagine offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, who is a redshirt junior, decides to skip the January season and prepare for the NFL Draft.

The offensive line becomes a lot worse. Vera-Tucker was the only bright spot on the line. Without him, USC would be in a lot of trouble.

What about safeties Talanoa Hufanga and Isaiah Pola-Mao? Or wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns?

There are about 25-30 players at USC who could be draft eligible. That doesn't mean they are good enough but they have the option of going pro early.

Nowhere is this more important than on the offensive line, though. Can you imagine USC coming back in 2021 without Vera-Tucker? This has to make Kedon Slovis think twice about his protection.