AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC Offensive Line Could Face Dire Situation

Scott Wolf

USC went into the 2020 season with a shaky offensive line.

Now imagine offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, who is a redshirt junior, decides to skip the January season and prepare for the NFL Draft.

The offensive line becomes a lot worse. Vera-Tucker was the only bright spot on the line. Without him, USC would be in a lot of trouble.

What about safeties Talanoa Hufanga and Isaiah Pola-Mao? Or wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns?

There are about 25-30 players at USC who could be draft eligible. That doesn't mean they are good enough but they have the option of going pro early.

Nowhere is this more important than on the offensive line, though. Can you imagine USC coming back in 2021 without Vera-Tucker? This has to make Kedon Slovis think twice about his protection.

Comments (5)
No. 1-3
PJM.
PJM.

I made the mistake of listening to that puke, Squirt gun Spratling, fawn all over the Pac-12 decision to run away from the season.

Michael Guarino
Michael Guarino

Look at the bright side, Scott. This is the first time during Helton's tenure USC just went ahead and voted itself outta National Championship contention ---instead of coaching itself out...

BurrowTrump
BurrowTrump

Good questions-
How about impact on college basketball and especially SC's #1 rated recruit - the coaches son? Probably opts out and goes direct to pros / developmental league -

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten Officially Cancels 2020 Season

Medical issues cited as key reason

Scott Wolf

by

Pasadenatrojan

USC Morning Buzz: Will There Even Be A Season In 2021?

It remains to be seen if Pac-12 can pull off two seasons in one year

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

What Is The Pac-12 Scared Of?

Conference afraid to stand on its own feet, as usual

Scott Wolf

by

PJM.

Pac-12 Follows Big Ten Lead And Cancels Football In 2020

School leaders voted unanimously to postpone all fall sports

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC REPORT: PAC 12 Postpones Fall Season

So what does this mean for Clay Helton?

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Pasadenatrojan

Mike Bohn on Postponement of 2020 Fall Sports

Bohn's statement following PAC-12 postponing fall sports.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

tommytrojan

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

The players are united while colleges struggle for answers

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC Continues Work Outs

Pac-12 presidents scheduled to meet Tuesday

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC Saturday Buzz: When Does Pac-12 Cancel Fall Football?

MAC decision provides cover for conference

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Former USC QB Max Browne Talks 2020 CFB Season

Browne talks Nick Saban's comments on 2020 CFB season.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Pasadenatrojan