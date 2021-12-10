Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    USC Offensive Lineman Liam Jimmons Declares For 2022 NFL Draft
    Publish date:

    Jimmons spent six seasons with the USC Trojans.
    Author:

    USC offensive lineman Liam Jimmons has officially declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

    Jimmons announced the news through social media on Thursday.

    "I would not trade this experience for anything. I wouldn't be in the position I am today without the close support of my family, friends, football support staff and the coaching staff, you have all helped me be the man I am today," Jimmons said.

    "It is now time to take the next step and fulfill my dreams of getting my name called in the 2022 NFL Draft. Trojan for life!"

    Jimmons, the redshirt senior, hails from Huntington Beach, Calif. Jimmons played defensive tackle for USC in his first three seasons [2016-2018], but switched to offensive guard and tackle in 2019.

    Jimmons is the second USC offensive lineman to declare for the NFL Draft this offseason. Jalen McKenzie announced his departure from the program earlier this week.

