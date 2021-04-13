USC Offers 4-Star 2023 QB Prospect

Despite bringing in two highly coveted QB's in 2021, the Trojans aren't shying away from offering more future prospects.

On Monday, Clay Helton and his staff offered four-star quarterback from California, Nicholaus Iamaleava.

After Iamaleava received his offer from the Trojans, he took to social media to publicly announce the news. He wrote, "Blessed to receive this Pac-12 offer. Thank you Coach Clay Helton, @vt_951, and the USC for blessing me with this opportunity to further my education and play on the next level! #14"

Iamaleava is the second quarterback USC has offered in the 2023 class. USC also offered five-star Malachi Nelson from Los Alamitos, California.

Iamaleava plays football at Warren High School in Downey, California. He has offers from several schools including, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Florida State, Georgia, Hawaii, Michigan State, Oregon State, Pitt, Texas A&M, Utah, Washington State and now USC.

The Trojans offered eight QB's in the 2022 cycle but currently only hold one commitment from Queen Creek, Arizona native Devin Brown. The Trojans also solidified two 2021 prospects Miller Moss and Jaxson Dart, who have enrolled early at USC this spring.

Of course, football is an unpredictable sport, especially at the quarterback position. Thus, it's always a safe play to bring in multiple players for added depth, and offering multiple prospects for the 2023 class should ensure that.

2021 QB Miller Moss at USC's Spring Camp

The Trojans currently hold zero verbal commitments for the 2023 class

