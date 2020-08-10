USC Players Saying #WeWantToPlay

After word that the Power 5 conferences gathered for an emergency meeting on Sunday regarding canceling the 2020 college football season some players from each conference began speaking out. Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence was the first to speak out...

And then began the trickle effect of other players showing their support and desire to play a 2020 season. USC QB Kedon Slovis took to twitter..

And USC Cornerback Issac Taylor Stuart

President Donald Trump took his opinion to Twitter as well...

At least one player from every Power 5 conference has already opted out of the 2020 season. And although not everyone is on board for #WeWantToPlay 2020 many are still eager to compete amid COVID-19.