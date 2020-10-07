USC Practicing In Age Of COVID-19

USC held its practice today with the offense and defense taking the field at different times, which allowed for greater social distancing.

It will be interesting to see when the first official practice takes place on Friday how USC conducts the practice. Of course, the public and media probably won't be allowed to attend, so it might be hard to figure out initially.

But USC's had success keeping the athletes mostly virus-free so social distancing during practice is probably a good idea until it has to have full-contract practices.