USC Pro Day Kicks Off Without One Key Member

Seven of USC's NFL draft prospects were slated to participate at USC's pro day on Wednesday, however one defensive players was not able to join the pack.

Cornerback Olaijah Griffin tested positive for COVID-19 which prevented him from participating in drills. He announced the news on Twitter late Tuesday night.

Griffin wrote, "I have some unfortunate new to report, I will not be able to workout at the USC Pro Day tomorrow with my fellow Trojan Teammates because of a positive COVID 19 test I recently had. I believe that the test was ultimately a false positive as I have tested negative numerous times since then."

The Trojans moved forward with the remaining six prospects, which included offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, wide receivers Tyler Vaughns and Amon-Ra St. Brown, defensive linemen Jay Tufele and Marlon Tuipulotu, and safety Talanoa Hufunga.

Griffin, the Long Beach native started all six games for the Trojans in 2020, tallying 22 tackles, four pass break ups and an interception this past season.

The junior cornerback excelled in the Trojans’ new defensive scheme which often left him in one-on-one man coverage.

In 2020, Griffin emerged as USC’s top cornerback, holding opposing passers to a 38% completion rate when throwing against him. This led to him being named an honorable mention to the All-Pac-12 team.

While Griffin wasn't able to participate today, there's still plenty of time for him to display his feisty play style prior to the 2021 NFL Draft. He plans on having his own pro day at USC on either April 5th or 6th.

