USC QB Caleb Williams continues to amaze: USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast

Williams continues to build his Heisman Trophy case

In the sixth episode of the USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast, Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum break down USC's win over Arizona, Caleb Williams' remarkable performance, the upcoming game vs. Cal and much more.

Listen to the full podcast below and subscribe to the USC Trojans on Fan Nation YouTube channel.

The USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast is hosted by Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum. 

Jacob Hare is a student at USC from Penn Valley, Pennsylvania majoring in journalism. He aspires to have his own talk show in the future. 

Jacob Erlbaum is a student at Syracuse University with a major in broadcasting and digital journalism. He is from Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. He aspires to be a play-by-play broadcaster for the NHL.

