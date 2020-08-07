Position Projection: A Look Into The Future Of USC’s QB's

Now that JT Daniels has left to play at Georgia...USC is down one QB. So what does this mean for the 2020 depth chart?

USC’s biggest and most crucial factor for QB's this season is going to be keeping Kedon Slovis and Matt Fink healthy from COVID-19 and injuries.

USC only has two returning quarterbacks to lean on. They know the offense, have worked with the returning wide receivers, and have played under pressure in a college football environment.

So let's take a look at the 2020 depth chart:

Kedon Slovis: We all know that Slovis had a stellar year in 2019 filling in for JT Daniels after he went down with an ACL injury; and he is already gaining traction to become a Heisman candidate. Although Slovis returns as the nation's most accurate returning passer, he was injury prone last season. Suffering a concussion missing the Washington game and suffering from a strained elbow during the Holiday Bowl last year. If he wants to increase his ability to stay healthy, and continue to get stronger an increase in weight will be key.

Matt Fink: Fink who explored transferring options back in 2019 has decided to stay at USC for his remaining year. And since JT Daniels has left..this opens up room for Fink to thrive if Slovis injuries persist. Rest assured he does have college experience under his belt. A redshirt senior who has appeared in 15 games with 1 start. And in 2019 Fink appeared in 8 games and had a 65.9% completion rate.

Mo Hasan: A walk on transfer from Vanderbilt. Hasan appeared in one game in 2019 and suffered a season ending injury playing Missouri. During the Missouri game Hasan went 7 of 11 completions (63.6%) with 120 yards and a score. Hasan has played for multiple college programs beyond Vanderbilt including Coffeyville Community College in Kansas and Syracuse.

Looking Ahead:

Jake Garcia: Garcia announced that he will be playing his senior year of football at Valdosta High School in Georgia. He plans to enroll early in college in January. Garcia is a top high school prospect with offers from Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Florida and many others.

Miller Moss: Moss is a promising competitor for the Trojans looking forward. He is an effective pocket passer with a quick release. Moss had offers from multiple programs including Alabama, Auburn, Cal, Oregon, UCLA, Wisconsin and more. Moss was also named to Sports Illustrated's top 10 QB All American list. Moss has not yet stated if he will enroll early at USC.

In the instance that Jake Garcia and Miller Moss both commit to enroll early at USC in January and the season gets pushed out to the 2021; a rookie start is still going to be tough. Most QB’s that enroll early are able to have spring practice under their belt to learn the offense, work with the receivers and meet fellow rookies in fall camp. If the NCAA pushes the season to 2021 in January, sure Garcia and Moss would be eligible but likely kept as a backup options.