Injury Update: USC QB Jaxson Dart 'Feeling Good'

Dart came off the bench and replaced the injured Kedon Slovis against Washington State on Sept. 18. He completed 30 of 46 passes for 391 yards with four touchdowns as USC won their first game under interim coach Donte Williams. Dart later injured his right knee and underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

“I’m feeling good - each day getting a lot better," Dart said on Tuesday. "Just trying to stay on top of my rehab; just stay on top of all my stuff that I can control. Each day it's feeling a lot better."

The Utah native is still experiencing some soreness and stiffness with his knee, but is slowly working his way back into the Trojans' practice routine. On Tuesday, he participated in some throwing drills and second team installs. While he isn't 100%, the young gunslinger hopes to be back at full-speed 'sooner than later'.

“I picture myself coming back sooner than later. I look forward to what’s in the future," Dart said of his return.

“The biggest thing for me right now is just trying to control what I can control - just staying on top of my rehab, staying on top of the film so that the time I come back I don’t miss a beat. Our team is going to keep progressing.”

“I meet with the doctors every week,” Dart said. “Obviously, I want to be back right now - but I’m just going to take it day by day and then figure things out.”

Following a bye week, USC heads to South Bend, Indiana to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The game airs on Oct. 23, at 4:30 p.m. PT.

