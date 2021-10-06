Injury Update: USC QB Jaxson Dart Spotted In Pads at Tuesday Practice

USC freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart was spotted at Tuesday practice with limited participation following his surgery to repair a torn meniscus in September.

Dart replaced the injured Kedon Slovis during USC’s 45-14 win at Washington State on Sept. 18. Dart threw for 391 yards with four touchdowns, the most ever for a USC quarterback in his debut, before injuring his right knee in the second quarter.

Interim head coach Donte Williams discussed Dart's status on Tuesday, sharing that he is still week-to-week, and awaiting approval from doctors before getting full clearance to practice physically.

“He will be checking with the doctor daily,” Williams said. “It could be tomorrow, it could be next week, or it could be two, three weeks from now.”

Dart was seen on Tuesday dishing out some light throws, but did not participate outside of that. He kept ice on his knee for a majority of the second half of practice.

“Right now, I’m just happy that he’s able to throw so he can get back into the field; his mindset can get back right. He has to go to run, he has to go to step, and most importantly, he has to be able to take a hit," Williams said.

“He’s an athletic guy with big, strong arm, so there’s a lot of things that have to be cleared for him to come into play full speed.”

When asked about a quarterback battle upon Dart's return, Williams said “it’s a competition for everybody. That’s without question to say, but right now I like what I see from Kedon.”

USC takes on the Utah Utes, Saturday at 5:00 p.m. PT at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The game is part of USC’s Trojan Family Weekend.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube