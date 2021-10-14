USC QB Jaxson Dart 'Pushing' Towards Quick Recovery

It's been nearly one month since USC freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus following a historic debut against Washington State.

Dart got his first collegiate start in Pullman, Wash. on September 18, after starting quarterback Kedon Slovis left the game with a neck injury. Dart went 30-for-46, with 391 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. His ability to lead the Trojans to a comeback victory gave USC fans a glimpse of hope for the future.

While the Utah native's return timeline has been categorized as 'week-to-week', the young QB seems to be inching closer to a return. He was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, and revealed that he hopes to back 'as soon as possible'.

It's evident that Dart is working tirelessly to get back on the field, after a frustrating start to his 2021 season.

“I was definitely bummed out," Dart said after receiving his diagnosis.

"I was super amped up, had a lot of adrenaline after the game, too. And then that weekend, just woke up and I was like, man, my knee really hurts. With the outcome of how it happened, I was definitely bummed," said Dart.

“Each day, I’ll just keep progressing and getting more freedoms. I’m definitely pushing myself through this recovery process.”

Dart’s return potentially refuels 'quarterback competition' rumors for the rest of the 2021 season. However, as of now, Dart's main focus is staying on-top of his rehab and off-field preparations.

“The biggest thing for me right now is just trying to control what I can control - just staying on top of my rehab, staying on top of the film so that [by] the time I come back, I don’t miss a beat."

Freshman QB Jaxson Dart Addresses Media After Tuesday Bye-Week Practice

Still experiencing some soreness and stiffness with his right knee, the QB2 hinted he plans to “for sure” make a comeback before the 2021 season concludes.

