Breaking: USC QB Speaks Out Following Decision To Leave Football

It's 'time to move on' said the Troy QB.

On Monday, AllTrojans reported that backup QB Matt Fink had made the choice to step away from football.

[READ:USC QB Calls It Quits]

On Tuesday, Fink made his own official announcement explaining his choice via Twitter.

Fink wrote, "Had some great memories and made even better friends! Time to move on... Excited for the future!"

The news was first reported by Rivals publisher Ryan Young, after Young had a conversation with head coach Clay Helton discussing Fink's decision.

Helton said the Fink told him, "'Coach, this has been the opportunity of a lifetime to be here at USC, to make the memories that I have, to be a part of a football family. I've not only got my degree, I've got my master's, and it has provided me some unbelievable opportunities to start the next chapter of my life and I think I'm heading that way.'" [Per Rivals]

In his five seasons with the Trojans the Rancho Cucamonga native tailed 72 completions on 107 attempts for 732 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 94 yards and had two rushing touchdowns.

Fink was never able to crack the QB1 spot during his tenure with USC, but there is no doubt that his presence on the football field will be missed by many.

