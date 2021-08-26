Helton Breaks Silence on USC's Highly-Anticipated QB2 Battle

USC head coach Clay Helton revealed on Thursday that the highly anticipated quarterback battle has finally come to an end. USC will formally release a two-deep depth chart next week, which will reflect the following order:

No. 1 - Kedon Slovis

No. 2 - Jaxson Dart

No. 3 - Miller Moss

"I had to have some hard conversations as we moved into game planning at several positions," said Helton on Thursday. "Going into the San Jose State game we'll have Kedon [Slovis] as the number one quarterback. Jaxson as the number two and Miller as the number three, with each trying to prep as hard as they can, in their mind to be a starter and prep like a starter. All kids handled it extremely well, like pros, like I knew they would, and we'll will move forward."

Helton mentioned Dart had progressed slightly better in live action scenarios.

"That's how it was evaluated. When the ball was put down in scrimmage-type atmospheres or live action, that's what I needed to see. And he was a little more productive in those situations than Miller. Obviously, both guys are elite and both guys will continue to compete. I've talked to both of them about it, Miller have a chip on his shoulder and continue to compete and Jaxson compete like heck to hold the job."

Dart and Moss were both elite four-star quarterbacks prospects in the 2021 class, and enrolled early at USC last spring. Dart was named Gatorade Player of the Year, following his senior season at Corner Canyon in Utah.

