USC Receiver Duce Robinson Transferring To Florida State? Visit Looms
Former USC Trojans receiver Duce Robinson will take an official visit to Florida State starting Thursday, Dec. 19. Robinson's father, Dominic played for the Seminoles on both sides of the ball from 2001-2004. He was also a two-sport athlete — baseball and football.
Robinson was a five-star prospect coming out of Pinnacle (AZ) in the 2023 recruiting cycle. He was the No. 1 player in Arizona, the No. 1 tight end and No. 23 overall prospect, per the On3 Industry Rankings. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Robinson was back home last weekend taking an official visit with Arizona State. The Sun Devils earned a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff after winning the Big 12 championship. They will play the winner of No. 5 Texas and No. 12 Clemson in the Peach Bowl.
The Arizona native appeared in 22 career games, including 6 starts for the Trojans, reeling in 39 receptions for 747 yards and seven touchdowns over the last two seasons. Standing at 6-foot-6, Robinson has the skillset to lineup at multiple receiver positions. His frame creates consistent mismatches, particularly in the red zone and also possesses the speed to outrun defenders.
Robinson was one of three receivers to enter the portal for the Trojans, joining Kyron Hudson and Zachariah Branch. The loss of three receivers and Kyle Ford, who is out of eligibility has left the Trojans receiver room very thin heading into the 2025 season.
Robinson has also been connected to Louisville where former USC quarterback Miller Moss committed on Dec. 14. He caught six of his seven career touchdowns from Moss.
USC has targeted a couple of receivers from the University of Idaho, Jordan Dwyer and Mark Hamper to revamp the room. The two dynamic pass-catchers were an integral part of the Vandals offense in 2024. Dwyer is the No. 8 receiver and No. 17 overall player in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings and has received interest from numerous Power 4 schools after an excellent sophomore season, hauling in 78 receptions for 1,192 yards and 12 touchdowns. Dwyer was on campus starting Wednesday, Dec. 18 on an official visit.
Hamper reeled in 49 receptions for 961 yards and six touchdowns, which earned him FCS Freshman All-American honors. He was also a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding freshman player at the FCS level. Hamper joined his former teammate on campus, taking his official visit starting Thursday, Dec. 19.
Former Purdue receiver Jaron Tibbs will be taking his official visit with the Trojans this weekend.
