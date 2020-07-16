AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Morning Buzz: USC Roster Move Could Be Coming

Scott Wolf

It looks like USC and an incoming freshman will part ways, according to a university source close to the situation.

The already small recruiting class (13 players) for 2020 will get even smaller barring a change of heart. I'm not going to name the player until the decision is finalized but it's a situation that has been brewing all summer.

The uncertainty of the football season could also impact the final decision with football looking unlikely in 2020. That leaves even more time to cause a reversal especially if the player redshirted.

But as of today, the player is not expected to be on the roster this year.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2 USC RB's named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

2 USC RB's named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

ClaudetteMontana

No pre season means revenue loss for USC Alabama and New Mexico

No pre season means revenue loss for USC Alabama and New Mexico

ClaudetteMontana

Ex-USC linebacker David Lewis dies at 65

Lewis led USC Trojans in tackles in 1975

Scott Wolf

SI All-American Watch List: 17 USC commits and 22 key SC football targets named

SI All-American Watch List: 17 USC commits and 22 key SC football targets named

ClaudetteMontana

USC season in 2020 is "50-50 at best"

Athletic director Mike Bohn addressed Alabama, Notre Dame games

Scott Wolf

Three changes you can expect to see during USC's 2020 season

Three changes you can expect to see during USC's 2020 season

ClaudetteMontana

Why I Was Wrong on the Clay Helton Story

An apology and explanation for incorrectly reporting Clay Helton would be dismissed as USC's head coach

Adam Maya

by

jcthree

What We Learned: Why USC named JT Daniels its starting quarterback and Kedon Slovis No. 2

USC announced Tuesday that JT Daniels will start Game 1 against Fresno State. The bigger surprise was where the other three scholarship QBs landed on the depth chart.

Adam Maya

by

trojanshmoo

Why I'm covering USC for Sports Illustrated

USC Football Insider Adam Maya, who's been covering the Trojans since 2003 and following the football program for decades, launches new USC-based site with Sports Illustrated Media.

Adam Maya

by

TailBackU

USC's half-stepping vs. BYU a recurring recipe for defeat

The Trojans said all week they were prepared for a trap game. They stepped right into it anyway.

Adam Maya

by

USC Ether