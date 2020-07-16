It looks like USC and an incoming freshman will part ways, according to a university source close to the situation.

The already small recruiting class (13 players) for 2020 will get even smaller barring a change of heart. I'm not going to name the player until the decision is finalized but it's a situation that has been brewing all summer.

The uncertainty of the football season could also impact the final decision with football looking unlikely in 2020. That leaves even more time to cause a reversal especially if the player redshirted.

But as of today, the player is not expected to be on the roster this year.