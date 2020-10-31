USC Saturday Buzz: Who Vets The Hype Videos?

I hear the controversial hype video USC yanked off the Internet cost more than $20,000.

Did anyone do their due diligence before the business arrangement was mad with the agency to produce the "creative lab."

Again, where is the adult in the room? This stuff needs to be vetted before people make poorly planned videos. Did anyone need to approve during production? Or after it was filmed?

Mike Bohn took responsibility Friday, which is good, but also too late. But his underlings need to do more than pat themselves on the back at every move they make.

Health officials have denied a joint bid from USC and UCLA to allow families to attend home football games.