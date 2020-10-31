AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC Saturday Buzz: Who Vets The Hype Videos?

Scott Wolf

I hear the controversial hype video USC yanked off the Internet cost more than $20,000.

Did anyone do their due diligence before the business arrangement was mad with the agency to produce the "creative lab."

Again, where is the adult in the room? This stuff needs to be vetted before people make poorly planned videos. Did anyone need to approve during production? Or after it was filmed?

Mike Bohn took responsibility Friday, which is good, but also too late. But his underlings need to do more than pat themselves on the back at every move they make.

  • Health officials have denied a joint bid from USC and UCLA to allow families to attend home football games.
  • East Los Angeles College forward KJ Allen has committed to USC. He is a Class of 2021 prospect. Rutgers, Oregon State and SMU were among the schools that offered him a scholarship.
Comments (5)
No. 1-2
Michael Guarino
Michael Guarino

Clay Helton is now saying he "can't apologize enough" for the harm caused by his video...
#SoDon'tBother...
#JustResign
[btw, nobody was "harmed" by the video, Coach Bend -With-The- Wind ---it's your coaching that's lethal---- start apologizing for that---during the brief time you took over as Offensive Coordinator for Tee Martin, USC couldn't score a TD to save it's life ---players may not hate you, but they sure as hell hate playing hard for you]......

Rialto Trojan
Rialto Trojan

Not allowing families is as stupid as it gets. There might be 300 people in the stands at a venue that seats 80k. What are they thinking? Beyond sheer control freaks, they have such small minds that if you jammed them all up the rear end of an ant they would still roll around like peas in a boxcar.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC Yanks Hype Video

Mike Bohn apologizes for lack of judgement

Scott Wolf

by

MarquisDeSade

Spookiest Game Endings USC vs. Arizona State

Some Halloween History

Claudette Montana Pattison

Morning Buzz: When Does USC Follow The Lakers/Dodgers?

There are a few big obstacles before Trojans return to glory days

Scott Wolf

by

Trojan 25

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

How about that new video venture?

Scott Wolf

by

Trojan1967

USC Shows Off It's Image In Hype Video

Can videos overcome Trojans' lackluster image nationally?

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC Injury Report: Markese Stepp is looking "phenomenal"

Clay Helton Gives The Latest

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

gotroy22

Does USC Have A Trap Game?

Trojans will be favored in every game this season

Scott Wolf

by

Globehead

The USC Daily: Former Players Feel Snubbed Again

Salute to Troy on Friday will not honor teams left out last year

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan

USC Sunday Buzz: Munir McClain Holds Press Conference

Seven teammates attend in support of Trojans wide receiver

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Monday Night Odds

What are USC chances to win College Football Playoff title?

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me