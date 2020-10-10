AllTrojans
USC Saturday Notes

Scott Wolf

USC completed practice No. 2 this afternoon. There are no interviews scheduled for Clay Helton, assistant coaches or players this weekend.

If there are injuries, they won't be revealed before Monday, if then.

  • LSU dropped to 1-2 today with a 45-41 loss to Missouri. LSU allowed Missouri to pile up 585 yards in offense.

With 4-5 starters back from last season, it was probably unfair to expect LSU to resemble anything like last year's team. I doubt that eases pressure on new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini. 

  • Do you think USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando is taking satisfaction in the fact Texas has allowed more than 50 points in two of the Longhorns' four games?

Granted, both were OT games. At the same time, Orlando allowed 30-or-more points six times last season and 40 to Kansas in a non-OT game.

