USC Star Reveals No 'Regrets' After Quitting Andy Enfield's Team

Despite USC Hoops having a stellar 2020-21 campaign, USC WR Drake London feels no remorse after walking away from basketball.

Drake London is a freak athlete.

Which is why we he arrived at USC back in 2019, it was only natural that he duel as a stellar football and basketball star.

The 6'5", 210-pound receiver joined the 2020 men's basketball team after the 2019 football season ended. He saw little action in three games and did not score, but had three rebounds on the year.

Everyone was expecting the duel threat to return to the court for another season with Andy Enfield's Trojans after the 2020 football season ended, however Coach Enfield announced on December 29 that London was hanging up his shoes.

Enfield said that London wanted to put more focus into his football career, especially after a stellar sophomore campaign. He cited, "we wish him the best. It was great to have him join us last year, but watching him on the football field I think he made the right decision."

There is no doubt that Drake London had an exceptional season in 2020, one that showed tremendous potential, athleticism and leadership. He finished the year with 33 receptions, 502 yards, and three touchdowns.

However, after USC basketball's successful season and March Madness run, it's only natural to wonder if London regretted calling it quits back in December.

During media availability on Tuesday morning, London told AllTrojans that he has no 'regrets' over his decision.

"I wouldn't say [I have] regrets, but that [I] miss it a little bit. But I think I made the right decision and I'm going to stand on that." [London]

"It [has] been great just to focus solely on one sport. Just going out there and competing with the guys day in and day out, definitely has helped me and it definitely has been fun." [London]

Looking ahead, wide receivers coach Keary Colbert expects London to emerge as a 'leader' in the wide receiver room, especially after losing veterans Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns to the 2021 NFL Draft.

Expect to see London playing on both the inside and outside next season, so 'he can check all the boxes for a complete receiver' [Colbert].

